2024 June 13 16:13

Damen Shipyards signs contract with UK’s Portland Harbour Authority at Seawork 2024 for the supply of one of its latest tugs

One of the first of Damen’s new ASD Tug 2111 model



On 11 June 2024, Frederik van der Linde from Damen Shipyards Group and Mike Shipley from the UK’s Portland Harbour Authority (PHA) signed a contract for the delivery of one of Damen’s latest tugs, the Damen ASD Tug 2111. The ASD Tug 2111 is just 21-metres in length but delivers 50 tonnes of bollard pull and is highly manoeuvrable, the Group said in its news release.



Other innovative features include the location of the winch in the deck house, which allows fore and aft towing operations to be conducted with a single winch, and a full vision bridge with an uncluttered 360-degree view. This along with a range of other features allows the vessel to be operated with just two crew. PHA’s new vessel will also be fitted with Damen’s SCR (selective catalytic reduction) system which will make it IMO Tier III compliant from the outset.



The vessel will be delivered later this year. Damen’s policy of building particular vessel types in anticipation of future orders means that customers of the ASD Tug 2111 can benefit from shortened delivery times.