    French engineering firm Doris contracted by Mexican operator on its $4.5 billion oil project

    The development of Zama oil project off the coast of Tabasco state is expected to require a $4.5 billion injection of capital

    Mexico’s state-owned oil fields operator Pemex has hired Doris, a French engineering player, on a front-end engineering and design (FEED) assignment for the development of its giant oil field in the Sureste Basin off the coast of Mexico, Offshore-Energy reported.

    The FEED work, based on the scope of the unit development plan approved by the Mexican Hydrocarbon Commission (CNH) last year, is for the Zama oil project off the coast of Tabasco state, whose development is expected to require a $4.5 billion injection of capital, covering the planning of two offshore platforms, 68 kilometers of pipelines and cables as well as a new onshore facility, fully dedicated to the project, located in the Dos Bocas Maritime Terminal, in Paraiso, Tabasco.

    Sylvain Petiteau, Vice President of Zama Project, remarked: “The award of the FEED is a great result thanks to the good cooperation in our Integrated Project Team (IPT), in which colleagues from all four Zama partner companies work together on this extensive and important key project every day. I am pleased that we are making good progress, together, as one team.”


