2024 June 13 13:44

Seabourn's expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit sails into Australia for the first time

The purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition ship arrived at Darwin June 11, 2024, heralding the start of Seabourn’s highly anticipated inaugural season in the Kimberley. Seabourn Pursuit, Seabourn’s newest ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition vessel, entered Australian waters for the first time, sailing into Darwin in the Northern Territory on the morning of Tuesday, 11th June. The arrival of Seabourn Pursuit marks the start of Seabourn’s highly anticipated inaugural season in the Kimberley region, which will begin on June 12th, when the ship sets sail on the first of six 10-day voyages between Darwin and Broome from June to August 2024, Carnival Corporation said in its news release.



A once-in-a-lifetime expedition, the Kimberley in Western Australia is one of the world’s most remote destinations, renowned for its otherworldly landscapes, abundant wildlife, and Aboriginal culture. Experiencing the Kimberley with Seabourn Pursuit will provide travellers access to remote locations such as Ngula Jar Island; the most picturesque views throughout the entire journey as the 132-suite ship weaves through the towering cliffs and gorges; and navigation by a world-class expedition team of experts through the most exhilarating nature and cultural experiences in the region.



Seabourn, a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc, represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.