2024 June 13 16:40

KR grants approval to HD HHI’s next generation K-Ammonia Storage & Powered PCTC

Hyundai Glovis and G-Marine Service jointly participated in the risk assessment process, enhancing the technical completeness

KR says it has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP)for the Next Generation K-Ammonia Storage & Powered PCTC, developed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) with the participation of Hyundai Glovis andG-Marine Service, at Posidonia 2024.



Currently, to address the increasingly stringent global greenhouse gas regulations, the development of alternative fuel technologies is actively underway, and ammonia fuel technology is one of the most highly regarded in the market. However, ammonia is more toxic and corrosive compared to other alternative fuels, requiring additional safety verifications considering the fuel propulsion system design and ship operation characteristics.



The ship that received the AiP was designed by HD HHI, taking into account the characteristics of ammonia. It includes an ammonia fuel containment system, specifically designed to handle the toxicity and corrosiveness of the ammonia fuel. KR verified the technical suitability of this system based on classification rules and domestic and international regulations. Hyundai Glovis and G-Marine Service jointly participated in the risk assessment process, enhancing the technical completeness.