2024 June 13 14:38

KR, Hanwha Ocean, Amogy and HanwhaAerospace team up for application of ammonia reformers and ammonia fuel cellsystems to ships

The MoU encompasses collaboration across various technological areas related to the application of reformers and fuelcell systems in ships

KR has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hanwha Ocean, Amogy, and Hanwha Aerospace. The MoU, signed at Posidonia 2024 in Athens, Greece, focuses on the technical collaboration and certification for the application of ammonia reformers andammonia fuel cell systems to ships. The ammonia reformers, used to produce gaswith hydrogen as the main component and supply it to fuel cell stacks, are essential equipment for the adoption of fuel cell systems.



Amid the increasing global decarbonization regulations, ammonia is emerging as a highly efficient alternative fuel. This agreement aims to apply reformers and fuel cell systems to ships, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, thereby lessening the environmental burden, the classification society said.



The MoU encompasses collaboration across various technological areas related to the application of reformers and fuelcell systems in ships. This includes design, development, testing, and certification of ammonia reformers and fuel cell systems. Ultimately, the safety and suitability of these systems will be verified based on KR’s rules, international conventions and standards, with KR planning to issue a New Technical Qualification(NTQ) certificate.