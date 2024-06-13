  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 13 13:26

    BIMCO: Newbuilding prices climb 3% to highest level in 16 years

    YTD, the container ship order book has fallen 16%, deviating from the overall growth trend together with the bulk carrier order book which is down 3%

    Since the start of the year, newbuilding prices have risen 3% to their highest level since 2008. Compared to their most recent low in late 2020 they are up 53%. During the same period, the order book has grown by 72%, reaching its highest level since early 2012 and is up 2% year-to-date. Shipyards’ global order book currently stands at 133m Compensated Gross Tonnage (CGT), an increase of 56m CGT compared to the order book’s most recent low in late 2020. LNG and container ships have accounted for respectively 35% and 30% of the increase while bulk carriers, tankers and LPG have accounted for the rest, BIMCO said in its latest market report.

    The order book for container ships, however, peaked during the first quarter of 2023 and has fallen since. Year-to-date, the container ship order book has fallen 16%, deviating from the overall growth trend together with the bulk carrier order book which is down 3%.

    So far this year, the tanker and LNG segments combined have been the main drivers of growth in the global order book. In addition, the LPG tanker, cruise ship, chemical tanker and RoRo ship order books have seen double digit growth.

    Between 2010 and 2020, the shipyard industry was plagued by overcapacity. Therefore, prices only varied +/- 10% from the period’s median price.

    Assuming that the available shipyard capacity in a year equals the maximum delivered in the past five years, we can illustrate both the past overcapacity and how the situation has improved.

    Between 2010 and 2020, the median order book vs capacity ratio was 2.2, declining to 1.7 during the second half of 2017. Since then, the ratio has climbed from 2.1 in late 2020 to 3.7 currently, the highest since 2010.

    This improvement has helped fuel the price increases. The 53% price increase in just 3.5 years may seem dramatic but it is worth remembering that the average annual price increase between 2010 and 2024 has only been 2.3% even though manufacturing wages in China have more than tripled.

    Looking ahead, the need to start replacing the large generations of ships built in the 2000s, as well as the need to decarbonise, appear to bode well for future contracting. Avoiding a massive build-up of shipyard capacity like in 2000s will be critical if shipyards are to avoid a rise in overcapacity and a scenario where prices fall back to the levels seen in the 2010s.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 13

18:07 Jan De Nul and partners start AquaForest project for construction of mangrove island in Ecuador
17:31 UECC: Biofuels boost puts the leading European shortsea carrier on course to beat emissions reduction target
17:23 MacGregor secures crane order for MMA Offshore
16:40 KR grants approval to HD HHI’s next generation K-Ammonia Storage & Powered PCTC
16:13 Damen Shipyards signs contract with UK’s Portland Harbour Authority at Seawork 2024 for the supply of one of its latest tugs
15:52 First 800m3/h multifunctional amphibious dredger successfully completed
15:07 French engineering firm Doris contracted by Mexican operator on its $4.5 billion oil project
14:51 Damen unveils fully electric FCS 3210
14:38 KR, Hanwha Ocean, Amogy and HanwhaAerospace team up for application of ammonia reformers and ammonia fuel cellsystems to ships
13:44 Seabourn's expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit sails into Australia for the first time
13:26 BIMCO: Newbuilding prices climb 3% to highest level in 16 years
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 24, 2024
12:23 KR grants AiP for 150K ULAC and signs MoU with SHI for development of ammonia-fueled container ships
10:49 DNV leads global joint industry project to set standards for crucial CO2 flow meter traceability and accuracy in CCUS
10:18 Avantis and T.J. Giavridis join forces to enhance support for Greek shipowners
09:36 Berg secures Louis Dreyfus Armateurs propulsion package for wind-assisted Airbus Ro-Ro vessels

2024 June 12

16:47 Solstad bags multiple contract awards in Brazil
13:18 Panama Canal announces new increase in draft and daily transit
11:37 Port of Salalah expansion on track to further reduce port stay by year end
11:06 DP World wins four finance and sustainability awards
09:53 Record number of cruise ships call at Port of Southampton in May

2024 June 11

18:17 WSC releases containers lost at sea report
17:41 SLSMC Board of Directors names new President and CEO
17:24 Hanwha Ocean launches Korea’s first large offshore wind turbine installation vessel
17:16 Kalmar continues to drive decarbonisation of cargo handling with new electric empty container handler
16:34 Bollinger Shipyards hosts christening ceremony for USNS Cherokee Nation (T-ATS 7)
16:15 Kongsberg Maritime expands JCS to its S4-series stainless steel waterjets
16:11 Cargotec' Hiab launches mobile app MyHiab for operators
15:44 VARD launches a 171-meter cable layer for Prysmian
15:19 Ulstain Verft completes successful sea trial of the first CSOV for Olympic
14:23 Danelec achieves DNV Cyber Security Type Approval for DM100 VDR platform
13:19 Baltimore Port key channel is fully operational
12:19 Two major US seaports receive $112 million for maintenance and repair projects
11:41 German line TUI Cruises adds newbuild Mein Schiff 7 to its fleet
10:28 DEME gears up for Grand-Lahou job in Ivory Coast
09:48 CSDC' ammonia-fueled MR chemical tanker design obtained BV's AiP

2024 June 10

18:19 Qatar Shipyard receives remote survey approval from ABS
17:42 JDN joins forces with Fortescue to lay sub-sea cables and deliver green electrons from North Africa to Europe
17:39 Strategic Marine inks contract with Ventus Marine for four 27m CTVs for Asia and Europe
17:19 DP World’s SeaRates and CP World accelerate growth of small cargo owners as demand rises for LCL shipments
16:17 New Zealand to introduce bill to reverse oil and gas exploration ban
15:44 BIMCO: Charter owners' share of fleet drops to 40%, lowest since 2002
15:31 Singapore sees strong growth in container volumes in Jan-May 2024
14:18 Cargo Integrity Group highlights cargoes that can compromise supply chain safety
13:42 Glocal Green and Norwegian Hydrogen join forces for green hydrogen in conjunction with bio-methanol production
13:12 CMA CGM to enhance its NWUK & SCUK services
13:07 Vessev unveils world’s first premium tourism electric hydrofoiling vessel - the VS–9
12:43 MV Sheila Ann crew assists stranded sailboat in rough seas
12:16 The China-Japan route's first high-end passenger Ro-Ro ship was successfully named Jian Zhen Hao
11:29 Second Islay ferry MV Loch Indaal was launched at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey
10:34 ABS issues AIP for ECOLOG’s low-pressure 40,000 m3 design for LCO2 carrier
09:48 Noble Corporation plc announces agreement to acquire Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

2024 June 9

16:01 Cosco Heavy Industry and LR sign JDP for cyber-resilient bulk carrier
14:49 Allseas completes 262-kilometre Barossa gas export pipeline
13:41 Capital Gas advances LCO2 carrier operations adding onboard carbon capture
12:16 Rhine in south Germany reopens to shipping
11:07 World’s largest car carrier receives LR AiP
10:03 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches new LNG-powered Ro-Ro ship for Toyofuji Shipping Co.

2024 June 8

15:54 Posidonia 2024: Shipping industry makes statement of intent in a boost for global trade and economic growth
14:12 SDARI’s 8,200 teu ammonia fuel boxship gets LR AiP
12:23 U.S. Great Lakes ports: Iron ore trade down in May
10:13 EPC Industry’s offer selected for EDF second Call of Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette by the EC

2024 June 7

18:03 Royal IHC secures yet another contract from Dutch Dredging for a custom-built 2,300 m3 TSHD
17:44 T.E.N. contracts DNV for first shuttle tanker with Cyber Secure notation
17:28 GTT secures two major approvals for its GTT NEXT1 LNG Cargo Containment System
17:14 Port Hedland awards new dredging contract to Jan De Nul
16:40 Dorian LPG announces pricing of public offering of 2,000,000 common shares
16:18 DeepOcean awarded significant offshore recycling contract in the UK
16:09 DEME’s Innovation installs first monopile at 488 MW French offshore wind project
16:03 CMA CGM announces PSS for China-South Africa & Mauritius trade