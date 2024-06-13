2024 June 13 10:49

DNV leads global joint industry project to set standards for crucial CO2 flow meter traceability and accuracy in CCUS

The study revealed gaps in demonstrating compliance with CO2 metrology for the EU ETS and other international regulations

DNV says it is at the forefront of a collaborative effort to establish standards for flow meter traceability along the CO2 value chain, for accurate CO2 measurement in advancing carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).



As global decarbonization efforts intensify, the success of CCUS projects, such as Porthos, Aramis (Netherlands), Northern Lights (Norway), and Moomba (Australia), hinges on precise measurements and billing for compliance with emissions reduction regulations. Recognizing the importance of this challenge, DNV launched a collaborative industry project in 2022 to conduct a thorough feasibility study on CO2 flow metering.



The study revealed significant gaps in demonstrating compliance with CO2 metrology for the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and other international regulations, and highlighted two significant challenges:



The absence of an officially recognized and traceable standard for measuring CO2 volume under dynamic conditions for gas, liquid, and dense phase CO2

The lack of flow laboratories conducting research and calibrations under the necessary process conditions.

To address these challenges, DNV initiated CO2MET, a joint industry project (JIP) that brings together equipment suppliers, major Transmission System Operators (TSOs), and Exploration and Production companies (E&P), to establish traceable flow standards crucial for CCUS success.



The JIP is divided into two focused initiatives:



CO2MET Gas: This project, centered around gas applications, is expected to conclude in June 2024.



CO2MET LIQ: Focusing on conditions related to liquid, dense, and supercritical CO2, this project requires the design and construction of a new facility at DNV’s Technology Centre in Groningen to enable the development of traceable flow standards. First results are anticipated by the end of 2024; current participants include Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor, Gasunie, Santos, Inpex, and Gassco, and new participants are welcome to join.