2024 June 13 10:18

Avantis and T.J. Giavridis join forces to enhance support for Greek shipowners

The partnership will support Greek shipowners in their efforts towards fleet modernisation, environmental compliance, and operational excellence

Avantis Group, a leading global service provider in the maritime & offshore industries, is pleased to announce a strategic cooperation with T.J. Giavridis Marine Services, an organisation renowned for its comprehensive services for the shipping sector. This partnership aims to provide enhanced support and services to Greek shipowners, strengthening their capabilities in repair, retrofits, and upgrades worldwide, Hellenic Shipping News reports.



With Avantis’ international footprint and T.J. Giavridis’ deep understanding of the Greek shipowner market, this collaboration will offer Greek shipowners unparalleled access to advanced solutions and expertise including green technologies, fuel transition and asset maintenance, will now be readily available to Greek shipowners through T.J. Giavridis.



“This cooperation represents a significant milestone for the Avantis Group as we expand our reach into the key Greek market,” said Tom David, CEO at Avantis. “We are excited to partner with T.J. Giavridis to provide tailored support and solutions to Greek shipowners, further solidifying our commitment to the maritime industry.”



The cooperation between Avantis Group and T.J. Giavridis Marine Services underscores a shared commitment to supporting Greek shipowners in their efforts towards fleet modernisation, environmental compliance, and operational excellence. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Greek shipowners to access cutting-edge solutions and global support for their fleets.