    Berg secures Louis Dreyfus Armateurs propulsion package for wind-assisted Airbus Ro-Ro vessels

    BERG Propulsion says it has won a contract covering the hybrid propulsion solution that ensure three wind-assisted Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) ro-ro vessels will maximize efficiency regardless of their mode of operation.

    Following delivery by China’s Wuchang Shipbuilding from 2026 onwards, the innovative vessels will carry Airbus A320 Family jetliner subassemblies from France (Saint-Nazaire) to the final assembly line in the United States (Mobile, Alabama). The ships have been designed by Deltamarin with the aim of halving fuel burn and CO2 emissions in transatlantic operations by 2030 compared to a 2023 baseline.

    Wind power drawn from six Flettner rotor-sails on each ship’s deck will make a strong contribution to reduced emissions, with weather routing optimization software also in place to maximize wind-assisted time and minimize drag. In conventional mode, the ships will run on dual fuel methanol engines.

    Optimizing propulsion performance at all times will rely on integrated power management and propulsion systems from BERG. LDA has specified the supplier’s extensive engine-agnostic propulsion package for newbuild ships. As well as the complete propulsion train to work with each ship’s main engines, BERG is supplying state-of-the-art controllable pitch propellers with feathering capability.

    Amrita Singh, Account Manager, BERG Propulsion, explained that the BERG hybrid solution allows main engines and electric motors to drive propulsion either independently or simultaneously so that the most efficient power option is used as a vessel’s operational needs change.

    Crew continuously optimize efficiency using the flexibility available to the  propulsion control unit, rather than being limited by the predetermined relationships between engine load and specific fuel oil consumption, said Dombrowe.

    Integration had also been a feature of the way BERG teams worked with CSSC yard Wuchang Shipbuilding to satisfy owner expectations, according to Wei Jun Zhang, Account Manager BERG Shanghai. “Working alongside Wuchang Shipbuilding has been an absolute pleasure, allowing us to showcase the competency, capacity, and capabilities that BERG has to maximize the performance of these innovative ships.”

    When upgraded to include Dynamic Drive, the Berg Propulsion’s MPC800M system is enabled to set upper limits for vessel speed or fuel consumption by optimizing the pitch and rpm of the control pitch propeller. If the speed limit is exceeded, Dynamic Drive automatically reduces thrust until the limit is met. If fuel is the priority, the algorithm selects the rpm/pitch to optimize engine performance.

    The opportunity to replace the existing controls system from another supplier with Berg’s MPC800 system on YM Miranda was accomplished in three days. Özgür Bartınlı, Service Manager, Berg Propulsion, explained that the system offers the open architecture for software upgrades as required.   

    Dynamic Drive software is one of several class-approved options devised by Berg Propulsion to help ships rise to their efficiency challenges. In cooperation with owners and operators, Berg uses 3D scanning and modelling tools to develop retrofit options that offer cost-based gains, factoring in drydocking work. Its solutions minimize mechanical and hydrodynamical losses, combining the best equipment for specific applications to boost energy efficiency without compromising vessel reliability.

    All 10 ships will feature Berg’s complete main propulsion systems and energy optimizing control technology, and include Dynamic Drive after trials on Snow Crystal, Nordic Crystal and Baltic Crystal.

    Dynamic Drive is an adaptive thrust and fuel optimization software, offered for inclusion with the Berg Propulsion MPC 800 control system. The software automatically and dynamically identifies the most energy efficient settings for propeller pitch/RPM to produce the thrust to maintain the required speed.

    Thun conducted its initial trial of the solution on board the newbuilding bulk carrier Snow Crystal – a modern, energy efficient, ice class 1A ship which operates on Sweden’s Lake Vänern. Its success convinced the owner to choose the solution for Nordic Crystal and Baltic Crystal, with specifications modified to include ‘floating frequency’ capabilities.

    Mattias Hansson, Global Sales Manager, Berg Propulsion, added: “I would like to thank Erik Thun and Ferus Smit for continuing our excellent cooperation, where clarity on objectives encourages openness to innovative ideas – especially those aligning with Thun’s focus on sustainability. Dynamic Drive is delivering a practical solution that helps a ship’s crew and its owner achieve greener operations.”

  RSS   Subscription

