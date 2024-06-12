2024 June 12 16:47

Solstad bags multiple contract awards in Brazil

Solstad Offshore ASA (Solstad) announces multiple contract awards from Petrobras, scheduled to commence in the second half of 2024 and first half of 2025. The combined gross contract value is approximately NOK 2,6 billion.



Petrobras has contracted the CSV Normand Poseidon and the AHTSs Normand Sagaris and Normand Ferking, all owned by Solstad Maritime AS in which Solstad Offshore ASA holds a 31.6 percent ownership share.



The Normand Poseidon has been awarded a four-year firm contract scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024 in continuation of its current charter with Petrobras.



The AHTSs Normand Sagaris and Normand Ferking have each been awarded a three -year firm contract for anchor-handling duties. Normand Sagaris is scheduled to commence the new contract in 4Q 2024 or 1Q 2025 and, additionally, its current contract with Petrobras has been extended until November 2024. Normand Ferking will commence its contract in 2Q 2025.



Solstad says it has worked with Petrobras since 1996 and Solstad is well positioned to take on more work in the Brazilian offshore market.





