2024 June 12 11:06

DP World wins four finance and sustainability awards

DP World also received two significant recognitions at the IJGlobal Awards

DP World says it has secured a series of prestigious finance awards in the last week, recognising its groundbreaking achievements in innovative infrastructure solutions and sustainable finance.



The global leader in supply chain solutions took home four awards form three separate events - the Loans above £750 million Award, Refinance Deal of the Year, Transport Deal of the Year and the Corporate Bond Deal of the Year for its 10-year Green Sukuk.



These accolades solidify DP World's position as a frontrunner in both conventional and Islamic finance, while showcasing its commitment to environmentally conscious business practices and impactful infrastructure projects that contribute to the development of the MENA region. The innovative loans allowed the firm to continue building world class infrastructure and providing solutions to cargo owners worldwide.



These accolades solidify DP World's position as a frontrunner in both conventional and Islamic finance, while showcasing its commitment to environmentally conscious business practices and impactful infrastructure projects that contribute to the development of the MENA region. The innovative loans allowed the firm to continue building world class infrastructure and providing solutions to cargo owners worldwide.



Listed on the Nasdaq Dubai and London Stock Exchange, the Green Sukuk supports DP World’s global decarbonisation efforts with proceeds earmarked for green projects across electrification, renewable energy, clean transportation and energy efficiency. Decarbonisation is a core focus for the firm, which has committed to net zero carbon by 2050.



Its $3.5 billion dual-tranche deal clinched the “Loans above £750 million Award” at the Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) Deals of the Year Awards. This innovative transaction combined conventional and Islamic tranches with a unique 7-year bullet repayment structure.



DP World also received two significant recognitions at the IJGlobal Awards: Jebel Ali was awarded the Refinance Deal of the Year for the Middle East and North Africa region, while the South Container Terminal at Jeddah Port was awarded Transport Deal of the Year.