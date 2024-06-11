2024 June 11 17:41

SLSMC Board of Directors names new President and CEO

Cornwall, Ontario (June 10, 2024) The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation’s (SLSMC) Board of Directors yesterday announced the appointment of Demetrios (Jim) Athanasiou as the Corporation’s next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 12, 2024, the Corporation said in a press release.

Mr. Athanasiou replaces Terence F. Bowles, who is retiring as the longest serving Seaway President, having taken over this role in November 2010. Prior to joining the SLSMC, he was President and CEO of the Iron Ore Company of Canada and worked for many years with QIT Fer et Titane du Quebec.

Jim Athanasiou, joined the SLSMC in 2008 as Corporate Mechanical Engineering Manager. He followed this with ever-increasing responsibility, including as VicePresident Engineering and Technology and the recent renewal of a 20-year Management, Operation and Maintenance Agreement between the SLSMC and the Federal Government.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation was established in 1998 as a notfor-profit corporation by the Government of Canada, Seaway users and other key stakeholders. In accordance with provisions of the Canada Marine Act, the Corporation manages and operates the Canadian assets of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which remain the property of the Government of Canada, under a long-term agreement with Transport Canada. The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system is a “marine highway” that extends 3,700 km from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes. Shipping through the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway system supports 241,286 jobs and $46.8 billion in economic activity in Canada and the United States.