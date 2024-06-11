2024 June 11 17:16

Kalmar continues to drive decarbonisation of cargo handling with new electric empty container handler

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has announced the launch of a new electric empty container handler, complementing its industry-leading range of eco-efficient solutions including reachstackers, terminal tractors and forklifts. The announcement was made during the TOC Europe 2024 event in Rotterdam on 11 June.



The Kalmar electric empty container handler is based on a proven electrical platform that uses the same electric drive system as the Kalmar electric reachstacker and Kalmar heavy electric forklift truck. All of these solutions are built on Kalmar’s G-generation platform.



The Kalmar electric empty container handler is available in a single-stacker configuration in 9 and 10 tonne capacities and lifting heights from 5 to 8 high. The double-stacker configuration is available in 10 and 11 tonne capacities, with stacking heights from 5+1 to 8+1 high. All models are compatible with a wide range of charger types and include the proven EGO cabin for maximum operator comfort.



Kalmar offers three different battery sizes – 163, 293 and 391 kWh – to meet different load and operating-time requirements. The Kalmar electric empty container handler is designed to minimise energy losses and optimise energy accumulation. This ensures longer intervals between charges, improves battery lifetime and performance, and saves on battery size and cost. The built-in thermal monitoring system ensures that the batteries remain within the optimal temperature range during operation.



Peter Olsson, Head of Global Sales, Counter Balanced, Kalmar: “I am very proud to announce the latest in a long line of eco-efficient innovations from Kalmar. The electric empty container handler is the newest member of our already extensive electrically powered portfolio. It has been developed in close cooperation with our vast customer base, many of whom are choosing electrification as their preferred route to decarbonisation and lower operational costs. This launch continues our strong track record in bringing to market solutions that help our customers to reduce the environmental impact of their operations.”



Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,300 people.