2024 June 11 16:15

Kongsberg Maritime expands JCS to its S4-series stainless steel waterjets

S4-series waterjets are typically used on larger vessels such as ferries, super yachts and coastal patrol vessels

The Jet Control System, used to control waterjet steering, reversing bucket and optional interceptor functions, will now be matched with the S4-series waterjets, typically used on larger vessels such as ferries, superyachts and coastal patrol vessels. Kongsberg Maritime’s Jet Control System is now available for the company’s larger, S-series stainless steel waterjets, offering improved manoeuvrability and easier installation for vessels up to 50 metres in length, the Company said.



Already available on the S3/CA steel series and the A5 aluminum series and installed on over 100 craft, the highly responsive Jet Control System, will now be matched with the S4-series waterjets, typically used on larger vessels such as ferries, super yachts and coastal patrol vessels.