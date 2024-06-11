2024 June 11 17:24

Hanwha Ocean launches Korea’s first large offshore wind turbine installation vessel

Hanwha Ocean is building two large offshore wind installation vessels at the moment after winning the order

Hanwha Ocean launched the first large offshore wind turbine installation vessel in Korea on June 10. The vessel is capable of installing large offshore wind turbines of 10MW or more. The vessel will be delivered to Cardela in Denmark. Hanwha Ocean signed a supply contract on the ship with Cadela in 2021. The 148-meter-long and 56-meter-wide ship can carry five large offshore wind turbines of 15 MW at a time. It can also place a generator in a water depth of up to 65 meters, BusinessKorea reported.



Hanwha Ocean is building two large offshore wind installation vessels at the moment after winning the order. The shipbuilder expects that the successful delivery and operation of the new offshore wind turbine installation vessels will lead to additional orders in the future.



Hanwha Ocean also plans to expand the entire offshore wind power industry chain based on the offshore wind power installation vessel business. It looks to expand its business to the manufacturing, transportation, installation and maintenance of offshore wind turbine substructures and offshore substations.



With an eye towards boosting its competitiveness, Hanwha Ocean recently took over offshore wind power business and plant business from Hanwha Corp. and a stake in Dynamac, a Singaporean manufacturer specializing in the superstructure of floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units.