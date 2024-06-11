2024 June 11 15:19

Ulstain Verft completes successful sea trial of the first CSOV for Olympic

The state-of-the-art CSOV vessel includes sophisticated energy systems and the ULSTEIN TWIN X-STERN solution

YN 318 from Ulstein Verft completed her sea trial this weekend. The state-of-the-art CSOV vessel includes sophisticated energy systems and the ULSTEIN TWIN X-STERN solution in a prototype combo, the shipbuilding company said.



"The involved personnel from Olympic and Ulstein at the sea trial are highly satisfied with the results," states project manager Helge Torvik at Ulstein Verft. Harald Leif Hansen, Olympic's site manager, who follows the newbuild project closely, continues:



"The vessel has an innovative propulsion system that considerably reduces fuel consumption and makes it easy to manoeuvre. The vessel moves approximately with the same speed both backwards and forward. We are very satisfied with the vessel after these first experiences. I'm impressed by the small amount of water she pulls and small waves she makes!"



This is the first of two Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for Olympic. The vessel was launched from the dock hall at Ulstein Verft on 6 April.



The energy saving solutions of this vessel and its sister ship, yard number 319, which is currently in the outfitting process at Ulstein Verft, will save fuel costs in future operations.



The vessel design with its efficient system configuration has been developed in close cooperation between Olympic and Ulstein Design & Solutions AS. The power system is developed and delivered by Ulstein Power & Control. The solution combines a large battery system and variable speed generators for optimising power production together with propulsion converters and power distribution. All controls are based on the ULSTEIN X-CONNECT platform.



To operate the system's many power modes, an advanced mode operation system is implemented to support green operation of the vessel. For charging and emission-free port operations the vessel is equipped with a fully integrated shore power connection.