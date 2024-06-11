2024 June 11 14:23

Danelec achieves DNV Cyber Security Type Approval for DM100 VDR platform

Danelec, a leading manufacturer of Voyage Data Recorders based in Denmark, says it has become the first VDR manufacturer to receive new DNV Cyber Security Type Approval for IACS UR E27, for its advanced DM100 VDR platform. This significant milestone underscores the Danish maritime safety and digital technology company’s commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for maritime safety and operational performance.



The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has introduced the new IACS Unified Requirements E27 to enhance cyber safety and protect maritime assets from cyber threats, which is now mandatory for all classed ships contracted for construction from 1 July 2024. Covering both operational and information technology systems on ships, these standards ensure that Danelec VDR is at the forefront of maritime cybersecurity.



The approval confirms that the DM100 VDR and DM100 (S-)VDR G2 meet stringent cybersecurity standards, ensuring robust protection against cyber threats. Compliant with DNV rules for classification – Ships Pt.6 Ch.5 Sec.21 Cyber security, Danelec VDRs are designed to safeguard sensitive data and ensure data integrity.



The new certification also adheres to the newly released IEC 61162-460 Ed. 3.0, an updated standard for maritime navigation and radiocommunication equipment that includes specifications for secure digital interfaces and Ethernet interconnections. The DM100 VDR platform is now approved according to: DNV security profiles SP0 and SP1 (edition July 2023), IACS UR E27 and IEC 61162-460 Ed. 3.0.



Danelec is a leading manufacturer of Voyage Data Recorders (VDR), Shaft Power Meters (Kyma), and a supplier of cutting-edge Ship Performance Monitoring systems. The company's ship data collection and technologies are installed on over 11,000 vessels, driving operational optimization for safety, cost-effectiveness, and performance. Danelec has offices in Denmark, Norway, Greece, Germany, Poland, Singapore, South Korea and China and over 600 factory-trained personnel in more than 50 countries.