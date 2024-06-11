2024 June 11 11:41

German line TUI Cruises adds newbuild Mein Schiff 7 to its fleet

Malta-flagged Mein Schiff 7‘s initial itineraries will include stops in Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and Norway



Germany’s TUI Cruises took delivery of its newest cruise ship in a ceremony on Monday, June 10. Built by Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku, Mein Schiff 7 will later sail to Kiel, from where it will depart on its maiden operational voyage under the TUI banner on Wednesday, June 12, Baird Maritime reported.



The Malta-flagged vessel has an LOA of 316 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a gross tonnage of approximately 111,500, and space for 2,500 guests and 1,000 crewmembers. Ten of the vessel’s 16 decks will house the 1,447 guest cabins.



The propulsion system has a total installed power of 28 MW and can deliver a speed of 21 knots. The propulsion currently runs on low-emission diesel but can be configured in the future to operate on methanol fuel. Also fitted are a shore power connection and selective catalytic reduction systems.



Mein Schiff 7‘s initial itineraries will include stops in Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and Norway. Later voyages will also pass through the Balearic and Canary Islands in Spain.