2024 June 10 15:31

Singapore sees strong growth in container volumes in Jan-May 2024

Total five-month box throughput in Singapore reached nearly 17 million TEUs, or up 7.7% year-on-year



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says in its media release that major container lines, including CMA CGM and ONE, have moved more container volumes through Singapore in the first five months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.



Total container volumes handled in Singapore in the first five months of 2024 amounted to 16.90 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). This is a 7.7% increase in container volumes over the same period last year.



The demand for capacity remains strong as container lines continue to collaborate closely with PSA, MPA, the Ministry of Transport, together with the unions, to grow their container volumes through Singapore.