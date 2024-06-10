2024 June 10 13:07

Vessev unveils world’s first premium tourism electric hydrofoiling vessel - the VS–9

The VS–9 is designed and built to align seamlessly with commercial and tourism transport requirements



Vessev (formerly Seachange), a global leader in sustainable marine technology, says it has revealed the VS–9 which will unlock entirely new opportunities for premium passenger transport on the water.



Revoutionary electric hydrofoiling vessel set to unlock entirely new opportunities in marine passenger transport through enhanced capability

State-of-the-art America’s Cup foiling technology maximizes efficiency

Super smooth experience akin to travelling on a quiet waterborne airplane

The VS–9 will be commercialized by Fullers360, New Zealand’s largest ferry operator

Technology, which is under advanced development, scales up to much larger passenger vessels

NetZero Maritime, Fullers360’s specialist maritime green technology and innovation team, has played a pivotal role in the adoption of this new type of vessel.



Designed and built by Vessev the VS–9 delivers smooth and quiet travel on the water like never before. The state-of-the-art vessel is currently undergoing sea trials out of Auckland, New Zealand, and the first VS-9 will be certified this year, entering commercial operation with Fullers360 thereafter.



The nine-meter VS–9 will transport up to 10 passengers at a service speed of 25 knots providing an experience that is more like flying than sailing The VS–9 has a range of 50 nautical miles (57 miles/92.6km) thanks to state-of-the-art efficient hydrofoiling technology.



Eric Laakmann, Vessev CEO, said: “We are in the earliest stage of a global transition to sustainable energy use. Our partnership with NetZero Maritime is one of the most powerful in the world in accelerating the adoption of new technologies. There are 33 million vessels in the world today with sustainable vessels representing the smallest fraction. Through significant enhancements in efficiency, hydrofoiling will play a key role in this once-in-a-generation shift”.



Vessev’s expert team of marine engineers and boat builders, combined with Fullers360’s NetZero Maritime decarbonization team, has ensured the VS–9 is designed and built to align seamlessly with commercial and tourism transport requirements.



"Our partnership integrates New Zealand’s largest ferry transport and tourism operator with one of the country’s foremost sustainable marine technology providers. At Vessev, our ethos of ‘engineered for safety’, ‘built to last’ and ‘impact through performance’ is vital, and that’s exactly what the VS–9 delivers”, added Laakmann.