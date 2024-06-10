2024 June 10 13:42

Glocal Green and Norwegian Hydrogen join forces for green hydrogen in conjunction with bio-methanol production

Based on the dialogue Glocal Green AS and Norwegian Hydrogen AS have had since they entered into a letter of intent two years ago, the companies have today taken a step further and entered into a concrete cooperation agreement for the development and establishment of hydrogen production in connection with Glocal Green's planned bio-methanol plant.



The hydrogen production will be organized into a separate jointly owned company.



"A two-year study and dialogue between us have today resulted in a joint commitment to hydrogen production in connection with Glocal Green's methanol production units. It has crystallized into a clear win-win model between the parties, and in addition, this efficiency will benefit all other parties along this holistic value chain, and not least the market,," said Dag Nikolai Ryste, CEO of Glocal Green AS



The bio-methanol will be produced from low-grade biological residual materials and by-products from forestry, agriculture, and the marine sector. By adding hydrogen in the production process, all the green carbon is utilized, resulting in a volumetric doubling of methanol production. This methanol, with added hydrogen, is termed bio-e-methanol.



The market for this green methanol is enormous and growing, both within the chemical industry and as a replacement for fossil fuels in the maritime sector and aviation. Hydrogen productionrequires access to power, and in a growing global power deficit, high transition efficiency is important. This concept, which combines bio-waste and hydrogen, contributes to optimal energy utilization, where the energy from the biomass, together with the energy from the added hydrogen, provides an outstanding yield to the input power. The result is a green liquid hydrogen carrier at a competitive price that will contributesignificantly to the green transition.



The first project is in Øyer in Gudbrandsdalen. The goal here is an annual production of 150,000 tons of bio-e-methanol, which will also involve local production of 15,000 tons of green hydrogen from electrolysis. This illustrates what such a symbiosis can do for the development of hydrogen production and for Norwegian Hydrogen AS as a hydrogen player.



"This collaboration marks a significant step forward for the considerable synergies inherent in the co-location of hydrogen and bio-methanol production. By combining our resources and expertise, we can offer sustainable solutions that meet the increasing demand for green fuels. We look forward to realizing the many opportunities this partnership will bring, both nationally and internationally," said Jens Berge, CEO of Norwegian Hydrogen AS



Beyond the commitment in Øyer, the parties also aim to develop several similar projects, initially in the Nordic region.



About Glocal Green



Glocal Green is a company founded in 2020 and has since worked to establish the production of green methanol as a replacement for fossil fuels and as a raw material for the chemical industry. The company has secured solid partners for raw materials, production technology, distribution, and market uptake. Glocal Green has its head office in Aalesund, Norway. The first production unit is planned in Øyer, Innlandet county, through the subsidiary Glocal Green Innlandet AS, with planned start of production in 2028. Through the subsidiary Glocal Green Energy AS, also located I Aalesund, Norway, work is being done on infrastructure and arrangements for deliveries to the market. In Piteå, Sweden, the company's technical division is now being established, which together with i.a. the partners LTU Green Fuels and RISE, will carry out all technological processes towards industrial establishment.