2024 June 10 13:12

CMA CGM to enhance its NWUK & SCUK services

Ehancements are effective from June 21st, 2024

CMA CGM Group has announced significant enhancements to its NWUK and SCUK services connecting Spain via the port of Bilbao with Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands, effective from June 21st, 2024. These improvements not only aim to serve customers better but also demonstrate CMA CGM dedication to expanding and strengthening its short sea door-to-door product across Europe, the Group said in its services updates.



"To guarantee unparalleled schedule reliability, we are deploying an additional vessel and operating 4 services with 5 vessels. This unique market offering from Bilbao to the UK and the North West continent is designed to meet your needs with precision and efficiency," the Group said.



CMA CGM service enhancements include:

Reliability Boosted: Now with five vessels in rotation, ensuring four reliable departures weekly from Bilbao.

Predictable Schedule: Count on our consistent, fixed-day departures.

Increased Liverpool Trips: Three weekly sailings to Liverpool for enhanced service.

Efficient Transshipment: Quick connections at Rotterdam to Scandinavia and the Baltics.

Dublin Specialization: Departures optimized for the fast transit of perishables.

Extensive Rail Network: Network of block trains from key areas in Spain to Bilbao.

Ample Container Access: High availability of both ambient and reefer 45 HCPW containers.

Comprehensive Logistics: Benefit from out cross-docking and warehousing services.

Friendly Shipping: More sustainable than road transport, reducing environmental impact.

The new rotation begins with m/v "ENCOUNTER" departing from Bilbao on 21/06.