2024 June 10 09:48

Noble Corporation plc announces agreement to acquire Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025

Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc ("Diamond") announced on June 10 that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Noble will acquire Diamond in a stock plus cash transaction. As part of the transaction, Diamond shareholders will receive 0.2316 shares of Noble, plus cash consideration of $5.65 per share for each share of Diamond stock, representing an 11.4% premium to closing stock prices on June 7, 2024. Upon closing, Diamond shareholders will own approximately 14.5% of Noble's outstanding shares.



Additionally, Noble today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share, starting with the dividend which is to be paid in the third quarter of 2024.



Under the terms of the merger agreement, Diamond shareholders will receive 0.2316 Noble shares and $5.65 per share in cash for each Diamond share (representing $600 million total cash paid to Diamond shareholders on a fully-diluted basis). Following the close of the transaction, Diamond shareholders will own approximately 14.5% of Noble's shares on a fully-diluted basis.



The implied cash and stock consideration to be received by Diamond shareholders is $15.52 per share, representing a premium of 11.4% to Diamond's closing share price on June 7, 2024.



Noble intends to fund the cash portion of the transaction through new debt financing, which Noble has secured through a $600 million committed bridge financing facility.



At closing, the Noble Board of Directors will be expanded to include one member from the Diamond Board.



The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and the approval of Diamond shareholders. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025.



The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as lead financial advisor to Noble and has provided committed financing. Wells Fargo and SB1 Markets also advised Noble. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal advisor to Noble. Guggenheim Securities, LLC and TPH&Co., the energy business of Perella Weinberg Partners, are acting as lead financial advisors to Diamond. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor to Diamond.



About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide.



About Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe.