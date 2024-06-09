2024 June 9 16:01

Cosco Heavy Industry and LR sign JDP for cyber-resilient bulk carrier

Joint development project (JDP) for E26-compliant 82,500 dwt vessel.



Lloyd’s Register (LR) is partnering with Chinese shipyard, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry on the development of an 82,500 dwt bulk carrier design that will meet Unified Requirement (UR) E26, which governs the cyber resilience of ships.



Issued by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), the UR comes into force on 1 July 2024. The partnership is LR’s first JDP focussed on E26 compliance.



The new IACS Requirements aim to secure integration of both operational and information technology equipment onboard a ship throughout the vessel’s lifecycle. The UR applies to aspects of a vessel and its operations, including equipment identification, protection, attack detection, response, and recovery.



Sau Weng Tang, Commercial Manager Greater China, said: “Cyber security has become an increasing concern for shipowners and this JDP represents an important milestone to support cyber resilience of vessels. In partnership with COSCO Heavy Industry, Lloyd’s Register will create its first vessel design in line with the new IACS UR E26 requirement.”



Pan Zhiyuan, Director of Design & Research Institute, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, said: “To resolve shipowner’s concerns on UR E26, we worked with LR and achieved the first E26 approval from LR. The upgrade on UR E26 compliance enables our yards, designing department, and system vendors to be fully prepared when UR E26 come into force. It ensures shipowners can reduce their cyber risks.”