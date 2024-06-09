2024 June 9 11:07

World’s largest car carrier receives LR AiP

MARIC’s 12,800 CEU dual-fuel PCTC will have the ability to operate on ammonia.



Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to the Marine Design & Research Institute of China (MARIC) for a dual-fuel 12,800 CEU capacity pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) design - the world’s largest car carrier.



The carrier is part of a new generation of Ultra-Large environmentally friendly roll on-roll off (ro-ro) car carriers with a load capacity of around 12,800 vehicles. The vessel is equipped with an advanced ammonia-fuel power system. Solar energy and batteries can also be integrated. By using green ammonia, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by 89% compared with fuel oil.



The previous generation could accommodate between 9,000-10,000 units, and whilst the number of vehicles has been greatly increased, the uplift in daily fuel consumption is marginal. The effective loading capacity and space utilisation rate of the vessel has also been improved.



The multi-layer lifting deck can be adjusted to different types and sizes of vehicles, according to loading needs and maximising the ship's transportation capacity and space efficiency. Furthermore, the interior is equipped with efficient and flexible ro-ro loading and unloading systems.



The ship type can support a variety of propulsion options including conventional fuel, LNG, methanol and dual-fuel.



The AiP was awarded in a ceremony at Posidonia, taking place in Athens, Greece this week following a joint development project (JDP) between the parties.



Sau Weng Tang, LR Commercial Manager - Greater China, said: “LR is delighted to award MARIC with Approval in Principle for this dual-fuel PCTC design, cementing our strong relationship with MARIC, working as a trusted adviser to support this ambitious project which will help the industry meet its emission reduction targets.”