2024 June 9 14:49

Allseas completes 262-kilometre Barossa gas export pipeline

The Audacia team has successfully completed the 262-kilometre Barossa gas export pipeline in the southern Timor Sea.



Allseas said that operating in one of the most remote environments in the world, with a supply chain stretching thousands of kilometres, and faced with high humidity and extreme tidal fluctuations, its dedicated teams delivered.



Allseas has been installing complex pipeline systems in Australian waters for more than 20 years, but Barossa marks our inaugural project in the Northern Territory, with the promise of many more on the horizon.



The baton is now passed to the Fortitude team to survey and test this newly installed export pipeline.



