2024 June 3 12:56

Wartsila partners with Gas and Heat and RINA for new ammonia fueled bunkering vessel

Wärtsilä joins Gas and Heat and RINA for an ambitious project of an ammonia fueled bunkering vessel, according to RINA's release.



Within this agreement, Gas and Heat will develop the basic design of the cargo handling system, while Wärtsilä will support the project through designing an optimized integrated propulsion solution in which the core element will include its recently introduced 4-stroke engine-based solution for ammonia fuel, the Wärtsilä 25 engine ammonia engine; RINA will then carry out the compliance assessment of the design as part of the wider Approval in Principle process.