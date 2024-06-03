2024 June 3 10:48

ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels (Edition 3.0)”

ClassNK has released the “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels (Edition 3.0)”. In addition to safety requirements for ships using methanol, ethanol, LPG, and ammonia as fuel, this edition newly adds requirements related to hydrogen-fueled ships, providing guidance for the design of alternative-fueled ships.

The guidelines comprehensively describe safety requirements for alternative-fueled ships. It stipulates requirements for installation, controls, safety devices, etc., aiming to minimize the risks to ships, seafarers, and the environment posed by the use of alternative fuels.

In the newly released edition 3.0, the provisions of its rules including part GF of its "Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships" incorporating the IGF Code*, are taken as the basic requirements. Based on the deliberations at the IMO Subcommittee on Carriage of Cargoes, held in 2023, and the knowledge gained from design reviews conducted by ClassNK to date, additional requirements corresponding to the physical properties of hydrogen fuel and assumed hazards are newly established as Part D. Specifically, it includes requirements that contribute to the safety of hydrogen-fueled ships, such as points of consideration for preventing explosions due to the ease of ignition of hydrogen and impacts on seafarers and the environment due to hydrogen fuel leakage.

As part of the "ClassNK Transition Support Services" that comprehensively supports our customers' smooth transition to zero-emission, ClassNK will continue to support the introduction of alternative-fueled ships by issuing such safety requirements and guidance for design.