2024 June 3 10:13

OTESAT_MARITEL receives Type Approval certificates from Bureau Veritas for cybersecurity solutions

OTESAT_MARITEL and Bureau Veritas (BV) have joined forces to certify two cybersecurity solutions, IRIS and s@tGate, according to IACS UR E27 Rev.1 requirements on the cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

IRIS, an innovative Cybersecurity Solution, described as providing unmatched levels of ashore and onboard protection, features an e-learning module to raise security awareness, and best-in-class Managed Security Services provided by the largest and most technologically advanced Security Operation Center (SOC) in Southeast Europe, on a 24/7 basis. IRIS integrates seamlessly with OTESAT_MARITEL’s award-winning s@tGate platform, which fulfils the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) needs of any shipping company that aims to keep pace with the industry’s ongoing digital transformation.

Although IACS UR E27 Rev.1 will enter into force as a mandatory requirement for vessels contracted after July 1st 2024, it is already considered as the cybersecurity benchmark for the maritime industry. For months, Bureau Veritas has been supporting major equipment manufacturers in complying with this standard, which largely derives from IEC 62443-3-3. By collaborating with all stakeholders affected by the UR E26 and E27 mandates, anticipating shipowners’ needs, and sharing knowledge on these new standards, Bureau Veritas is supporting the maritime industry towards greater cyber resilience.