2024 May 28 09:58

HAV Group receives an order from Fjord1 to design vessel automation and autonomous navigation systems for four ferries

Ferry operator Fjord1 has contracted HAV Group’s energy design and smart control systems business to develop systems for automation of vessel functions and autonomous navigation for the four autonomous, zero-emission ferries that will operate the Lavik-Oppedal crossing on the northwest coast of Norway, according to HAV Group's release.

Lavik–Oppedal is a ferry route that crosses the Sognefjord, on the northwest coast of Norway. The ferry crossing takes 20 minutes, and the route is 5.6 kilometres long.



In close collaboration with Fjord1, HAV Group’s subsidiary will develop the systems for automation of vessel functions and autonomous navigation, including autocrossing and autodocking, that will replace some manual operations on board.



HAV Group’s autonomous navigation system will be at the forefront of technological innovation, with advanced functions such as automatic steering of the vessel at all speeds and directions, automatic fjord crossing and automatic docking to the quay without the need for human intervention.

The four newbuild zero emission ferries will operate the route from 1 September 2026 onwards. Complete implementation of automation functions and autonomous systems, including autocrossing and autodocking, will happen in 2027, while autonomous navigation will be implemented in 2028.

HAV Group’s contract party is Norwegian Electric Systems (NES), which will manage the project out of its headquarter in Bergen, Norway.



