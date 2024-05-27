2024 May 27 17:30

NYK begins first long-term biofuel test run on large crude oil tanker

On May 2, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) began a long-term biofuel test run on its very large crude oil tanker (VLCC) Tenjun, according to the company's release.

The vessel received an initial supply of biofuel in Singapore and will continue to use biofuel for approximately three months to comprehensively verify the safe and stable procurement of biofuel for long-term use.

NYK has conducted many short- and long-term safety trials of biofuel use on bulk carriers, car carriers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, but this is the first time an NYK-operated VLCC has engaged in a long-term biofuel trial.

Biofuels are made from organic resources (biomass) of biological origin, such as agricultural residues and waste cooking oil, and are considered to have virtually zero carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions when combusted. Since they can be used in heavy-oil-powered ship engines, which are common on large merchant ships, biofuels are considered a key means of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the transition period from heavy oil to zero-emission fuels.





