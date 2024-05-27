2024 May 27 17:16

Ondas Holdings' Airobotics and HHLA Sky partner to offer drone services

Airobotics Ltd. (Airobotics), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc. (Ondas), a leading provider of wireless networks and autonomous drones and automated data solutions, and HHLA Sky GmbH (HHLA Sky), a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) a leading European port and transport logistics company, have entered a strategic partnership to offer advanced drone services to protect and support terminal operations, critical infrastructure and industrial operations in Germany, according to HHLA's release.

This collaboration will leverage the cutting-edge autonomous drone technologies of Airobotics and HHLA Sky's Integrated Control Center ("ICC"), UTM platforms and footprint in the German market, bringing a new level of automation and precision to critical drone operations.



The partnership aims to revolutionize and enhance the monitoring, maintenance, and protection of critical infrastructure and operations in Germany through a synergistic fusion of Airobotics' cutting-edge drone technologies with HHLA Sky's comprehensive drone fleet platform and operational services. The companies will jointly focus on integrating Airobotics' Optimus System, the world's first FAA-certified drone-in-a-box system designed for autonomous 24/7 data capture and analytics in complex environments, in seaport operations and other critical facilities.

HHLA Sky's ICC platform and services enable central and simultaneous control of drone fleets in different locations, clearly and easily mapping out fleet planning, scheduling, flight operations, and data collection. The ICC was developed to support scalable drone fleet operations in critical infrastructure environments to meet the highest standards of reliability and safety and is currently deployed in different critical locations in Germany and worldwide.