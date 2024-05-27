2024 May 27 16:53

Seatrium secures FPSO newbuild contracts P-84 and P-85 from Petrobras

Seatrium Limited, a global provider of engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries, has won an international tender from Brazil’s National Oil Company, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), acting as operator of Atapu1 and Sepia2 consortiums, for the newbuild supply of Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) platforms P-84 and P-85, according to the company's release.

With the contracts valued at approximately S$11 billion, these high throughput FPSOs will be deployed in the Atapu and Sépia fields, located in the eastern part of the Santos Basin, approximately 200 kilometres offshore of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The P-84 and P-85 platforms are part of Petrobras' new generation of FPSO platforms, characterised by a high production capacity that prioritise sustainable practices with innovative technologies.

The P-84 and P-85 FPSOs will each have a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and gas processing capacity of 10 million cubic meters per day (Sm3/d).

Both FPSOs will incorporate advanced technologies such as zero routine flaring and venting, variable speed drives and measures to control emissions and capture CO2, including an all-electric concept, which focuses on efficient power generation and increased energy efficiency to achieve a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

These features will enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact, showcasing Seatrium's commitment to responsible and sustainable operations. Construction for the P-84 and P-85 FPSOs will commence in first quarter of 2025 with the final delivery expected to be in 2029.

Supply of the FPSO platforms will leverage the Group’s “One Seatrium Delivery Model”, where operations and engineering support are integrated across different yards globally. Seatrium’s facilities in Brazil, China, and Singapore will manufacture the modules, weighing an impressive 60,000 metric tonnes, with the outsourced hull and accommodation transported to Singapore for topside module integration and commissioning.

After successful integration and commissioning in Singapore, the FPSO platforms will be towed to the Atapu and Sépia fields for offshore commissioning.

The Atapu consortium consists of: Petrobras as operator (65.7%), Shell (16.7%), TotalEnergies (15%), Petrogal Brasil (1.7%), Pré Sal Petróleo S.A. (0.9%).

The Sepia consortium consists of: Petrobras as operator (55.3%), TotalEnerigies (16.9%), PETRONAS (12.7%), QatarEnergy (12.7%) Petrogal Brasil(2.4%).

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Offshore Renewables, Repairs & Upgrades, and New Energies, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation. Seatrium operates shipyards, engineering & technology centres and facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.