2024 May 27 16:25

NYK Bulkship (Asia) сommences first shipment of sustainable aviation fuel

On May 25, NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd. ("NBAsia") commenced its first shipment of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The SAF left Singapore on an MR-type product tanker and will be unloaded at the port of Los Angeles and San Francisco, the United States and delivered to the airports in the region, according to the company's release.

SAF is a jet fuel made from renewable raw materials such as waste cooking oil. It is considered environmentally friendly and can reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) by up to 80% compared to existing jet fuel derived from crude oil. Neste, the world’s leading producer of sustainable fuels, began operations at a new SAF manufacturing plant in Singapore in June 2023, and its SAF is used at major airports in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Japan, and more.

On fifteen previous voyages, NBAsia has transported Neste's refined diesel fuel, which is used to power construction equipment, trucks, and automobiles. NBAsia will continue to contribute to realizing a sustainable society through the transportation of next-generation decarbonized fuels, such as renewable diesel and SAF.