2024 May 27 11:58

DP World and Mawani break ground on SAR900 million logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port

DP World and Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) have commenced construction of a new SAR900 million ($250 million) logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port, set to provide state-of-the-art storage and distribution facilities, as well as boost trade in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region, according to the company's release.

The 415,000 sq m greenfield facility will feature 185,000 sq m of warehousing space and a sprawling multi-purpose storage yard, making it the largest integrated logistics park in the Kingdom. It will have the capacity for more than 390,000 pallet positions, offering customers an efficient platform for the seamless flow of goods to and from Jeddah.

Established in 2022 as part of a 30-year concession, Jeddah Logistics Park will be developed in two phases with a planned opening in Q2 2025. The facility will have a rooftop solar plant on the warehouse that will generate 20MW of renewable energy, contributing to its sustainable design.

The collaboration between Mawani and DP World also includes the management of the South Container Terminal through a separate 30-year concession signed in 2020. The terminal is currently in the final phase of a comprehensive modernisation project, scheduled for completion in Q4 2024, which will see the handling capacity being ramped up to five million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Altogether, the two DP World projects represent a combined investment of close to 4 billion SAR ($1 billion).