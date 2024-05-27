2024 May 27 10:42

DEAS and Fincantieri united to strengthen cyber resilience of military and commercial fleets

An exercise aimed at testing the cyber resilience of platform system networks took place in the Tyrrhenian Sea aboard the Italian Navy's aircraft carrier Cavour. Specifically, crews from the Italian and French navies were able to estimate how much a cyberattack could affect the operation of naval platforms, civilian and military, and mission accomplishment.



The test, which took place as part of the Mare Aperto 24/Polaris exercise, is the result of a partnership that DEAS Spa - a key player in the development of the armed forces' offensive capabilities in cyberspace - has forged with the Fincantieri Group, leader in the manufacture of naval, cruise and offshore vessels and supplier of advanced, cyber-resilient technologies in the military and civilian sectors. During the exercise, the crews of the Italian and French navies, in addition to having to compete in the traditional domains (sea, land and sky), got to share the experience of managing military operations, between strategies and technology, in the new futuristic battlefield immersed in the challenging cyber dimension.



Simulated cyber scenarios led to the development of "Archimedes," a product capable of generating cyber-attacks designed to maximize kinetic effects on navigational parameters and assess the responsiveness of crews. "Archimedes" is named after the famous buoyancy, the founding principle of buoyancy. The test, developed in real time, coordinated with cyber-attacks impacting simulated physical processes, allowed crews to assess how defenses can be penetrated and what are the best response strategies in an integrated conflict context. The findings of the maneuvers will have a strong value not only in the military, but also in the civilian sphere, which is increasingly the protagonist of physical and cyber-attacks, as confirmed by the latest events in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.





