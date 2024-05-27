2024 May 27 10:24

GTT receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter of 2024, an order from an Asian shipyard for the tank design of four new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with a membrane containment system from the NO96 series developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the first and third quarters of 2027.