2024 May 26 13:24

ABP’s £35 million offshore energy development to be operational from October 2024

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected ports company, announced a significant update in the construction of its Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF). As unveiled by ABP's Head of Offshore Wind, Andy Reay, during his presentation at the East of England Energy Group's (EEEGR) SNS conference, the construction of LEEF is now well-underway and on track to be fully operational by October 2024.



The LEEF project represents a substantial investment of approximately £35 million by ABP, supported by the Town's Fund. This state-of-the-art infrastructure project is designed to cater to the current and future demands of the offshore energy industry, specifically in operations and maintenance (O&M) as well as construction support activities.



Key features of the LEEF development include:

345m quayside: Equipped with three 7.5m draft deep water berths to accommodate a variety of vessels.

Berth utilities: Fuel, water and power will be directly supplied to the berths, ensuring efficient and uninterrupted operations.

CTV berths: Six Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) berths, each with access to water, power, and bunkers, to support offshore crew logistics.

Operational and storage land: Up to six acres of land beyond the quayside dedicated to operational and storage needs.

The LEEF project is set to position Lowestoft as a key hub for the offshore energy industry, providing the necessary infrastructure to support the region's growth and sustainability efforts. ABP's investment in LEEF highlights the strategic importance of Lowestoft in the broader context of the UK's energy landscape.