2024 May 26 11:18

HPH Trust and Beibu Gulf Port Group agreed to promote trade between Guangxi and Hong Kong

A new collaboration across ports and logistics seeks to bring improvements in intermodal connectivity and create seamless connection to end markets.



Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) and Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Company Limited (Beibu Gulf Port Group) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote trade and economic exchange between Guangxi and Hong Kong, Seatrade Maritime reports.



The companies are positioning the agreement as a first of its kind partnership which will develop the Guangxi-Hong Kong Sea-Rail Intermodal Channel, and accelerate Guangxi-Kwai Tsing-Yantian collaboration.



The partners aim to leverage each region’s strength to accelerate growth of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Beibu Gulf economic zone. The Beibu Gulf Port will be utilised as a vital link connecting the northwest region over land, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area via sea.



Trade between the regions will be smoothed through the use of complementary routes and customs clearance improvements between Hong Kong and Yantian Port in Shenzhen to facilitate transshipment between the Beibu Gulf Port and Hong Kong.



Ultimately, the companies hope to establish a seamless trade route connecting Asia to North America, Europe, and other regions.



This sea-rail intermodal channel envisioned under the MoU is referred to as the "Western-Beibu Gulf-Hong Kong(Kwai Tsing)/Yantian-Destination route”.



The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by government officials, Pan Xiaobin, deputy general manager of Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd, and Ivor Chow, CEO of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust.