Panama Canal returns to normal operations
The Panama Canal Authority has increased the daily number of ships allowed, from 24 to 31
Increased water levels in the Panama Canal have ignited hopes of a potential return to normal operations for container shipping following a year of restrictions due to severe drought. However, while the situation may be improving, experts warn that the canal is far from returning to pre-restriction levels, Newsroom Panama said.
The Panama Canal Authority has increased the daily number of ships allowed, from 24 to 31. The increase will provide limited relief for shipping services; however a more meaningful change is anticipated by June 1, with additional transit slots for larger ships, which will raise the daily total to 32.
As the Panama Canal slowly transitions towards normal operations, businesses need to be prepared for a slow recovery dependent on unpredictable factors, such as rainfall. While hopes are high for a “normal” return, the reality may be different.
It is becoming clear that the impact of the drought in the Panama Canal may be felt for years, rather than months.