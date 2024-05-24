2024 May 24 15:46

LR award AiP to CMB.TECH and Damen for hydrogen tug solution

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has issued CMB.TECH and Damen with approval in principle (AiP) for a hydrogen solution that will be installed on four new Damen ASD tugs.

The dual-fuel hydrogen ASD Tugs 2812 FF-H2, with 80-tonnes bollard pull, meet the most stringent IMO Tier III and EU Stage V standards. The vessels will feature four highspeed dual fuel hydrogen engines, designed to minimise NOx and CO2 emissions. They will also have modular storage systems for compressed hydrogen, ensuring safe storage below deck. Each tug can carry up to 16 hydrogen bottles, storing a total of 736kg of pressurized hydrogen at 350 bar.

While these tugs will primarily run on hydrogen, they’re equipped to switch to traditional fuel if hydrogen isn’t available and can operate on 100% traditional fuel if needed. The tugs feature a total of 160m3 fuel holds.

Damen and CMB.TECH have previously cooperated on the development of a series Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOV) - which are powered by dual fuel hydrogen generator sets - the so-called Elevation Series, that Damen is building for CMB.TECH’s subsidiary Windcat.



The collaboration and AiP was marked with a ceremony on 23rd May at Albwardy Damen in Sharjah at the 27th International Tug & Salvage (ITS) Convention in Dubai.