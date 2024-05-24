2024 May 24 13:51

Kongsberg Maritime opens a new facility in Kochi, India

Kongsberg Maritime has opened a new facility in Kochi, India, as part of a strategic drive to enhance customer support and prepare for future assembly of its waterjet products.

Located in the Maritime Park adjacent to Cochin Shipyard's International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), the new Kongsberg Maritime facility will provide local specialist technical support for newbuilding and other projects undertaken within the Cochin Shipyard, and general support for customers in the Kochi region.

Future plans include further expansion and investment to enable the assembly and overhaul of Kongsberg Maritime’s range of Kamewa waterjets, as part of a strategic move to support the Indian Government’s ‘Make in India’ strategy to develop more home-grown capability across a range of industries.



The newly established team will include Service Engineers, providing technical support for the wide range of products in the Kongsberg Maritime portfolio, including propulsion, handling and navigation systems.



