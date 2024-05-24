2024 May 24 11:05

Eastern Shipbuilding Group awarded contract to construct Fisher Island Ferry

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has been awarded a contract to construct the newest Fisher Island Ferry for the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA) in Florida. The vessel will be constructed at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities and is expected for delivery in 2026, according to the company's release.



“Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) delivered the vehicle passenger ferry HERON to the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA) over twenty (20) years ago, and we understand that she has been the most reliable ferry in their fleet. We look forward to delivering another robust and reliable ESG built ferry that will serve the residents of Fisher Island for decades to come,” said Joey D’Isernia, Chairman and CEO of ESG. “In collaboration with FICA and Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), this ferry will be built with yacht style finishes and will provide safe and comfortable transportation for the residents of the Fisher Island Community.”



“The HERON is probably the most reliable ferry in our fleet,” said Roberto Sosa, President and CEO of Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA). “The quality and design of this specific ferry, along with their reputations in the industry, are the main reasons we chose Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) and Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG). We look forward to continuing our relationship with them throughout the construction of this ferry.”



VESSEL SPECS:

Customer – Fisher Island Community Association, Inc.

Delivery – Spring 2026

Type – Auto and Passenger Ferry

Length Overall – 152′-0″

Beam – 52′-0″

Depth 12′-0″

Draft 8′-0″

Horsepower (@1800 RPM) 1200 BHP total

Automobile Capacity 30

Passenger Capacity 150



Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) is an American owned and operated shipbuilder with three shipyards on the Florida Gulf Coast. They build world class vessels for national defense and commercial clients, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutters. ESG is the largest private sector employer in Northwest Florida and is a 2017 recipient of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Small Business of the Year award.