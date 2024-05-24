2024 May 24 10:49

Huangpu Wenchong receives contract for up to eight methanol-fuelled bulkers

Lemissoler Navigation has inked an order comprising four plus four methanol dual-fuel bulk carriers with CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, according to Seatrade Maritime.

Measuring 199.9 metres long and 32.26 metres wide, equipped with two 1,200 cu metre methanol fuel tanks, these 65,000 dwt bulk carriers highlight more efficient energy utilisation.

It is the first batch of methanol dual-fuel 65,000dwt bulker construction project in China, which will strengthen the company’s leading position in green vessel construction market and enlarge bulk carrier market share worldwide as well, said Huangpu Wenchong.