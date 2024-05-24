2024 May 24 10:28

Cadeler signs installation vessel reservation agreement for upcoming wind farm installation projects

Cadeler announces the signing of a significant Installation Vessel Reservation Agreement with an Undisclosed Client for upcoming wind farm installation projects. If all options are exercised during the four-year agreement, the agreement would represent the largest deal in Cadeler's history, with the potential value of the projects to be executed under the agreement estimated to be in the range of EUR 400-700 million. The agreement secures the availability of one or more capable vessels from the full versatility of Cadeler’s fleet of wind farm installation vessels, including a newbuild A Class vessel currently under construction. Work is planned to commence in 2027.

Cadeler’s fleet of vessels for offshore wind farm installation projects will be used for transport and installation of both foundations and wind turbine generators (WTGs), leveraging Cadeler’s fleet to deliver maximum efficiency, synergy, and flexibility.

The effectiveness of the agreement is contingent upon a successful outcome for the undisclosed client in an upcoming 2024 auction.



Cadeler is a key supplier of offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, solely operating in the offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the environment. Cadeler’s experience as provider of high-quality offshore wind support services, combined with innovative vessel designs, positions the company to deliver exceptional services to the industry.