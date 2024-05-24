2024 May 24 09:58

ScanOcean launches renewable biodiesel fuel

Swedish Bunker Company ScanOcean has added a new biofuel blend to its suite of products, according to Ship & Bunker.

The fuel, B30-DMA, blends 0.1% sulphur marine diesel oil with hydrotreated vegetable oil. The fuel is "specially designed to meet the evolving needs of maritime sustainability" and is "both environmentally friendly and compliant with the latest regulations", the company said. Demand expected from ferry sector.

Among the fuel blend's features are that it meets ISO:8217:2017 DMA specifications and is certified under ISCC-EU (which confirms sustainability of biomas in use). In addition, every delivery will have an accompanying proof of sustainability. The fuel can be delivered by truck to any port in Sweden, according to the company.

ScanOcean managing director Jonatan Karlstrom told Ship & Bunker that the product is primarily aimed at the ferry and cargo sectors. Although predicting demand is difficult, he said that feedback from customers has been promising.