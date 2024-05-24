2024 May 24 09:42

Uralkali fertilizer exports hit 7.6-million tonne mark by the end of 2023

The fertilizers were exported primarily to China, India and Latin American markets.



Uralkali, one of the largest global producer and exporter of potash, exported 7.6 million tonnes of fertilizers by the end of 2023, which is a twofold growth on the volume exported in 2022 (3.8 million tonnes). The company sold a total of 10 million tonnes of potassium chloride, 76% of them were exported, Uralkali performance figures showed.



“The company supplies its products under long-term contracts and spot sales, using sea-going and rail transport. The main markets besides Russia include China, India and Latin American countries. The products are exported through the ports of St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga,” the report said.



The export sales has changed significantly by region, the company said. The volume of exports to the countries of the European Union slumped to a record low. Moreover, about 64 000 tonnes of potassium chloride were supplied to African countries during last year as part of the charity program, including Kenya, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.



82% of Uralkali fertilizers exported in 2023 were shipped by sea and 18% of exports were carried by rail transport, including 17% to China and 1% to other regions. The average effective annual ocean freight rate / tonne of potash decreased by 21% in 2023 compared to 2022 to $66 / tonne ($83.8 / tonne in 2022). The freight rate decline in 2023 is due to the high benchmark in 2022.



“Handling costs for our own products rose by 80% in 2023 on the same period last year reaching $32 million. The increase was due to a significant growth in sales volume, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average transshipment rate per tonne of product,” the report said.



In general, the global potassium chloride market showed growth at the end of 2023 against the backdrop of increased availability due to lower prices, as well as increased supply volumes from Uralkali and producers from Belarus and Laos. Global demand, according to the company’s estimates, amounted to 67–68 million tonnes at the end of 2023. At the same time, the production of potassium chloride by companies from Russia and Belarus increased in 2023 by approximately 50% compared to 2022 figures.

About Uralkali

Uralkali is one of the world’s largest potash producers and exporters. The Company’s assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs more than 13,300 people in the main production unit.

