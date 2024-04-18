2024 April 18 11:43

Ocean Network Express launches reduced emissions shipping service

Ocean Network Express (ONE), a leading global shipping company, today announced the launch of its reduced emissions shipping service – ONE LEAF+, designed to meet the shared decarbonisation aspirations of the shipping industry. ONE LEAF+ offers customers the opportunity to proactively manage their own emissions and minimise environmental impact across the value chain.



ONE LEAF+ offers customers a range of benefits, including:

Reduced Carbon Footprint: ONE will deploy regulation-compliant alternative fuels on designated vessels, allowing customers to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions on their shipments with ONE.

Added Transparency: With ONE LEAF+, customers will receive certification indicating the CO2e savings verified by an independent third-party verifier for their shipments with ONE, empowering them to track their progress towards sustainability goals.

Enhanced Partnerships: ONE will continue to collaborate with like-minded partners committed to sustainability initiatives.



Alternative Fuels and Carbon Management serve as the key initiatives for ONE in reaching its ambitious target of net-zero GHG emissions, including Scope 2 and Scope 3, by 2050. ONE will continue to implement actions outlined in its roadmap to achieve Net-Zero by 2050.



ONE’s biofuel selection criteria is to use only regulation-compliant fuels. Concurrently, ONE employs Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME) feedstock, which generates about 84% less well-to-wake CO2e emissions considering B100 compared to Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO). UCOME is a second-generation biofuel made from used cooking oil which meets the EU RED definition of waste or residue. UCOME is a type of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME), which follows more stringent criteria.



Customers purchasing ONE LEAF+ will receive an annual certificate certifying the volume of their GHG savings (any additional requirements will be subject to negotiation).

The following standards will be applicable to all certificates issued under ONE LEAF+:

ISO 14064-3:2019 (Specification with guidance for the verification and validation of greenhouse gas statements)

ISO 14067:2018 (Greenhouse gases carbon footprint of products)

2023 Global Logistics Emissions Council Framework for Logistics Emissions Accounting and Reporting V3.0



Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarters in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. Operating more than 230 vessels, it offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 180 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is the world’s sixth largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.8 million TEU. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.