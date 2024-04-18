2024 April 18 10:45

Singapore plans production of biofuel blends up to B50 in grade

A project in Singapore is seeking to set up production of biofuel bunker blends of up to B50 in grade. Green COP and Ken Energy will lead the project, which plans to develop production of B30, B40 and B50 biofuel blends, with the biofuel content coming from agri-waste-derived biobutanol, according to Ship & Bunker.

The companies plan to build a production plant by 2025, with commercial-scale production from 2026.



Most biofuel blends currently sold in Singapore are of the B24 grade, because of local regulations preventing oil tankers from carrying cargoes with more than 25% biofuel content.