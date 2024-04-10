2024 April 10 16:40

DNV awards AIP to HMD for new ammonia-powered LPG carrier designs

DNV has awarded HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design of ammonia dual fuel 45,000 m3 lpg carriers, according to the company's release.

HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD), who have developed the basic ship design, provided detailed engine specifications and operational data from global engine maker, WinGD, and reviewed the safety and suitability of the design with DNV. The designs are based around a new 10,000 horsepower dual-fuel two-stroke engine that selectively utilizes ammonia or Marine Diesel Oil.

DNV is an independent expert in risk management and quality assurance.